CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

United Airlines flight, emergency landing after sneezing passenger causes hysteria

Earlier this week, a United Airlines flight had to be diverted after several passengers became frightened and angry when they were seated next to a passenger they believed to be sick with coronavirus.

According to AP, Sunday, a flight headed to Newark, N.J., from Colorado made an unexpected stop in Denver shortly after takeoff. Authorities say the unscheduled detour was necessary because three frightened passengers became agitated and refused to follow crew members’ instructions.

Denver police were waiting for the aircraft when it landed and escorted the unruly passengers away. But United has now confirmed that the disruption was triggered by the presence of a “sickly” passenger.

The passenger who suffers from allergies was coughing and sneezing. To address health concerns, she was screened for a fever on board and then allowed to continue her trip after the screening came back negative, station NBC Chicago reported.

(Source)

United Airlines flight, emergency landing after sneezing passenger causes hysteria  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 week ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close