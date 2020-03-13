CLOSE
Coronavirus
#FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 3/13/2020

If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Today’s guest: Kevin Aldrige called in to talk about the coronavirus affecting the local and national sporting associations, including the Ohio Kings. He also touched on the Cincinnati Commissioner race and the sheriff race.

Greg Landsman stops by the studio to discuss the appeal he made with the Ohio Governor. There are only 1,000 tests available for the virus. We need more. He also spoke about what measures the city is taking during this state of emergency concerning water bills, electric bills, and food for the children who are now going to be home for 3 weeks.

Today’s Plate:

The coronavirus. Schools, large gatherings, sporting events all cancelled until further notice. Will the entire country go into a state of emergency.

As well as, voting in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

#FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 3/13/2020  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

