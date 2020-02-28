CLOSE
#FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 2/28/2020

If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

We were live from the Cincinnati Art Museum today for the opening of the Romare Bearden’s profile series, “Something Over Something Else”

Today’s guest: Greg Landsman calls in to talk about the recent information released, that he loaned Tamaya Dennard a total of $1,000.

Our guest from the Cincinnati Art Museum took some time out of their day to come and chat with Lincoln, Dr. Julie Aronson, Stephanie Heypt, Tobert O’Meally and Jill Dunne

Today’s Plate:

The main course was the article about Tamaya Dennard and her fighting to keep her sit on City Council after being accused of bribery and attempted extortion and wire fraud.

As well as, the coronavirus.

 

#FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 2/28/2020  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Photos
