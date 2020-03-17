Local high school student dies from injures from car crash

A 17-year-old student has died from injuries she suffered in a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 75 last week.

Katherine Kincaid, also known as “Kt” attended Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

She died on Wednesday, March 11, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

She gave life through her death by becoming an organ donor.

Fox 19 reports police say, The teen was in critical condition on Monday, March 9 and was flown to the hospital from the crash on southbound I-75 at the Mt. Zion Road exit.

A utility pickup truck and a car stopped on the right shoulder of the highway because they were involved in a minor crash.

While the two drivers stood outside their vehicles, a semi tractor-trailer struck them and their cars.

(Source)

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 2 hours ago

