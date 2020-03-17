CLOSE
A Seat At The Table: 17 Beauty Executives Cover Essence Magazine’s Digital Issue

Giving a face to the beauties in the board room.

Behind the facade of that beat face, marketing campaign that makes you want to buy or makeup you love the most, is a league of Black women executives making decisions behind the scenes. Essence gave them a face on the cover of their digital cover.

Breanne Davis, Senior Brand Manager For Multicultural Hair Care for Proctor & Gamble, Cara Sabin, Chief Executive Office for Sundial Brands, Senior Vice President of Local and Cultural Innovation for Estee Lauder and the Senior Director of Brand Marketing of Color at Sephora are among the list of women honored in the feature.

Sponsored by Netflix’s Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J Walker, the list highlights CEOs to CMOs and every “beauty boss” in between.

“I’ve been on this journey for almost 20 years, so I am so proud to see that our contributions are starting to be recognized. We need to do more than take up space. We need to be leading and driving, meaning we shouldn’t just be the consumers or the face of the brand. We should be decision makers in the C-suite, in product development, in the sourcing—literally everything,” Sabin told the magazine.

When they don’t give you a seat at the table, pull up your own chair. These 17 Black women are executives at some of the biggest beauty brands in the world and are making their presence felt. “So often, African American women have been the overlooked consumer, and that stops now.” Tap the link in our bio for more on our “Black Women in Beauty” digital cover. Chief Content & Creative Officer: @Moanaluu Beauty Editorial Team: @missjulee @theeshalwahevans @msjenniferford Photographer: @itayshaphoto Styling: @mariellebobo assisted by @itsnandibby Hair: @monaeartistry assisted by @tayslaughterhair Makeup: @camaraaunique, @taralauren, @keys_rebelle Set Design: @margueritewade Creative Operations Director: @inrashidasworld Produced By: @traceysees and @micheleb8 Social Media: @randa_writes

A Seat At The Table: 17 Beauty Executives Cover Essence Magazine’s Digital Issue  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

