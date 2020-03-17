Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had issued orders banning mass gatherings in the state of more than 100 people (later changed to more than 50), and to have schools, restaurants, and gyms among other facilities shut down during the COVID-19 spread.

However, there was no mention of funerals and weddings, until a reporter asked Gov. DeWine.

Here is his answer, according to WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“I can tell you, we were contacted by a friend of mine who had somebody in the family who died. They were talking about how do we deal with this. They came to the conclusion that they would have their own service, but they would postpone the public service until later,” the Governor said.

In other words, they could go on, but not with large crowds.

Gov. DeWine does acknowledge that “this is certainly very difficult for families” right now.

Click here to read more.

Article and Video Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Senia Effe / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Elisa Galley and Getty Images

CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Speaks on How to Handle Funerals and Weddings was originally published on wzakcleveland.com