Oprah Responds to ‘Awful Fake’ Rumors of Her Being Arrested and Raided

“Oprah” was the top worldwide trending topic on twitter Tuesday night.

Some may have assumed it had something to do with the coronavirus, as a num ber of celebs have tested positive. But, it was completely unrelated to that.

Rumors were being spread that the 66-year-old media mogul’s home had been raided and she was arrested for suspected crimes ranging from sex trafficking to child pornography. The rumors even reached coronavirus conspiracy territory.

Shortly after the rumors spread like wildfire, Oprah took it upon herself to address them directly.

“Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful fake thing. It’s not true. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world,” Oprah tweeted, adding safe wishes to everyone.

So basically Oprah got out of her bed to tell internet clowns not to play with her name.

Oprah Responds to ‘Awful Fake’ Rumors of Her Being Arrested and Raided  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Photos
