CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

CORONAVIRUS: Ohio to Close All But Five BMV Locations

BMV Wait Times

Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine continues to take action when it comes to fighting off and slowing down the coronavirus disease.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

On Wednesday, DeWine announced that he has issued an order to close 181 of the state’s BMV locations. Five BMV locations, which are essential to issuing and renewing commercial drivers’ licenses, will remain open.

In addition, the driver examination stations will shut down, while the Ohio State Highway Patrol has been instructed not to write up tickets those with “expired licenses.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of the Portland Press Herald and Getty Images

Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Ohio Primary: Governor DeWine To File Lawsuit To Delay In-Person Voting To June 2nd

6 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Primary: Governor DeWine To File Lawsuit To Delay In-Person Voting To June 2nd

Continue reading Ohio Primary: Governor DeWine To File Lawsuit To Delay In-Person Voting To June 2nd

Ohio Primary: Governor DeWine To File Lawsuit To Delay In-Person Voting To June 2nd

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he will be filing a lawsuit to delay in-person voting for the Ohio primary to June 2nd during his daily COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

CORONAVIRUS: Ohio to Close All But Five BMV Locations  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close