CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Barbershops, Hair and Nail Salons, and Tattoo Parlors Are Now Ordered to Close!

Morning routine shaving

Source: FluxFactory / Getty

More Ohio businesses are now closing down due to the growing spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus disease.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an order to close hair and nail salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors across the state. Additionally, DeWine ordered the closing of all but five of the state’s BMV locations.

The businesses that have remained open are now supposed to have their employees undergo “temperature checks” every day.

In the eleventh hour on Monday night, Gov. Mike DeWine took to Twitter to report Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has ordered the Democratic primary polls closed for in-person voting on Tuesday March 17th as a part of a health emergency. This ruling comes contrary to Judge Richard Frye ruling against Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's request Monday to delay Tuesday's primary until June due to coronavirus concerns.

