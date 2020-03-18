CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL NEWS: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Announcing Layoffs of Over 400 Employees

Steak with fresh vegetables

Source: Tim Bieber / Getty

The closures of restaurants in Ohio, at least the dine-in part, has lead to one chain to part ways with employees at several of its locations.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, which has locations in Niles, Columbus, Miamisburg, Mason, and Pinecrest in Orange Village, has announced that 410 of its 450 staffers will be out of work.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to the restaurant, “the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and related unprecedented federal guidance and state orders closing restaurants has caused a significant impact on the business of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.”

News 5 has even obtained a letter confirming the layoffs:

The restaurant did eventually respond to the station, clarifying that the layoffs are only temporary:

Firebirds is also still open with takeout and delivery options available.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Tim Bieber and Getty Images

Third through Fifth Picture and First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Ohio Primary: Governor DeWine To File Lawsuit To Delay In-Person Voting To June 2nd

6 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Primary: Governor DeWine To File Lawsuit To Delay In-Person Voting To June 2nd

Continue reading Ohio Primary: Governor DeWine To File Lawsuit To Delay In-Person Voting To June 2nd

Ohio Primary: Governor DeWine To File Lawsuit To Delay In-Person Voting To June 2nd

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he will be filing a lawsuit to delay in-person voting for the Ohio primary to June 2nd during his daily COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

LOCAL NEWS: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Announcing Layoffs of Over 400 Employees  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close