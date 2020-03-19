CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Trump Suspends Foreclosures & Evictions For April

Some good news for you to finally take a deep breath.

I just love going on social media when I’m bored

Source: gradyreese / Getty

I know you thought about this, I have, “How the hell am I gonna keep a roof over my head if the government shut down my job?”

Good news, the federal government has ordered The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to suspend evictions and foreclosures for the month of April, according to The Hill.

On Wednesday President Trump made the order during his White House press conference.

 

“The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April,” Trump said. “So we’re working very closely with [HUD Secretary] Dr. Ben Carson and everybody from HUD.”

This applies to “homeowners with mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration,” which is funded by HUD for affordable housing.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) also announced on Wednesday that they will suspend foreclosures and evictions for mortgages backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

Cleveland has suspended foreclosures and evictions for the next two months, according to Scene.

No word on a statewide plan from Governor Mike DeWine. Text CORONA614 to 71007 for updates any time of the day. Text message and data rates may apply.

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

23 photos Launch gallery

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Continue reading Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Wondering on what you should be putting into your body during this national emergency?? No worries, we got you! Now, we will say this will not 100% keep you safe from the Coronavirus but will simply strengthen your immune system to prevent this terrible virus from entering your system. Being mindful during this time of what you are consuming is vital due to the high mass of processed food products coming from overseas. The list has an array of natural remedies to keep you up and active. This list isn’t just to use for fighting the COVID-19, you should consider implementing some of these products in your day to day permanently!   Related: Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways To Keep The Day From Going Slow

Source: The Hill, Scene, CNBC

Trump Suspends Foreclosures & Evictions For April  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close