Nike Donating $15M To Help Combat Coronavirus Pandemic On Multiple Fronts

But their highly anticipated sneaker drops will still be limited though...

Nike logo

Source: Nike / NIke

With the Coronavirus (COVID-19) turning homes into fortresses and cities into ghost towns, companies like Twitter, Apple and Nike have begun shutting their doors to help protect employees from the growing pandemic.

But instead of standing idly by and waiting for things to blow over, Nike is joining the fight against the Cornavirus and in an effort to help those effected by the deadly pandemic. the Nike Foundation has announced they’ll be spreading a total of $15 million to a few different foundations in Oregon.

NIKE, Inc. Chairman Emeritus and co-founder Phil Knight and wife Penny; NIKE, Inc. Executive Chairman of the Board Mark Parker and wife Kathy; and NIKE, Inc. President and CEO John Donahoe and wife Eileen, are personally donating a combined $10 million to the following: $1 million to the Oregon Food Bank, $2 million to the Oregon Community Recovery Fund created by the Oregon Community Foundation, and $7 million to Oregon Health & Science University to improve statewide care coordination in Oregon, increase patient access, and ramp up operational readiness for expanded diagnostic testing for COVID-19.  

In addition, the Nike Foundation announced a $1 million donation to the global COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

But it doesn’t stop there. Nike will also be blessing spreading love to others across the globe including $1 million to the Oregon Community Recovery Fund; $1.1 million to support community partners across Europe, Middle East and Africa through the King Baudouin Foundation; $250,000 to the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis, Tenn.; $250,000 to the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis’ COVID-19 Regional Response Fund; and $500,000 to the Boston Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

As for Nike employees, the Swoosh will be supporting their communities by implementing a two-to-one match for any donations to support COVID-19 responses locally, nationally and internationally.

Props!

Now, if only Nike would step up production of their extremely limited edition kicks like the Travis Scott Jordans or OFF-WHITE releases, they’d truly be the GOAT of sneaker companies. Just sayin.’

Nike Donating $15M To Help Combat Coronavirus Pandemic On Multiple Fronts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

