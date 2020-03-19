New Netflix “Hack” Lets You Stream With Friends While Practicing Social Distancing

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all forms of entertainment like movie theaters, bars, clubs have been shuttered. So trying to find ways to keep yourself entertained while in self-isolation is a challenge. But there is hope thanks to new hack that allows for movie night but with a social distancing twist.

Tuesday, a new Google Chrome extension called Netflix Party was all the talk of social media. The “hack” allows for multiple people to connect and remotely watch Netlfix programming while having chat conversations.

PSA: If you want to still have movie night with friends without risking COVID-19 spread, Chrome has an extension called Netflix Party that allows you to simultaneously stream Netflix with friends. It has a chat window & play/pauses for everyone in the group so you stay synced. — Christine Woods (@stendahlknows) March 16, 2020

The extension is free 99 and can be downloaded by heading to the Netflix Party website. Once you and all you’re social distancing buddies have it, all you gotta do is select the movie, or Netflix show, click the Netflix Party icon and send out the link that is generated those who want to tune in.

Here is how the website explains the tool:

Netflix Party is a new way to watch Netflix with your friends online. Netflix Party synchronizes video playback and adds group chat to your favorite Netflix shows.

Join over 500,000 people and use Netflix Party to link up with friends and host long-distance movie nights and TV watch parties today!

This is definitely necessary, mainly to keep the kids and young adults inside and safe from the coronavirus. If you need a visual tutorial of how to get your movie night started using Netflix Party, one user took the liberty of making a TikTok video breaking the process down.

This is one of the latest ideas that have arrived to help combat cabin fever and encourage people to stay home. Just recently, a group of celebs got together to host live streams to keep people entertained. Also, if you need some movie suggestions, you can check our list of 15 Hip-Hop themed films to watch during quarantine and chill.

Happy streaming, stay safe, and remember WASH YO HANDS.

