CLOSE
DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley Show

Cardi B To Donate Royalties From The ‘Coronavirus’ Song To Charity

Who would have thought the latest Cardi B hit was going to be a remix of a rant about coronavirus but it is. And it’s actually pretty catchy!

This became a thing when little known artist DJ iMarkkeyz sampled Cardi saying “Coronavirus! It’s getting real!” and threw it on a catchy beat. The song went viral. Now, according to MTV, both DJ iMarkkeyz and Cardi B want to parlay that success into helping people affected by the virus.

The song steadily rose on the iTunes chart and appeared in numerous TikTok videos. It wasn’t long before Cardi B took notice.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Seeing the rapid success of the song, some fans suggested that any money made off the song should be given to charity and institutions that can provide assistance during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Both DJ iMarkkeyz and Cardi B co-signed the idea.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

9 photos Launch gallery

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Continue reading List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Cardi B To Donate Royalties From The ‘Coronavirus’ Song To Charity  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close