COTA is doing their part to help out during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to Transportation officials, COTA has announced it will be suspending fares and loading riders through the rear doors in order to service the community and protect the drivers.

According to NBC4i.com, the order has been approved by the COTA committee, was signed off by the president, and goes into effect immediately.

COTA says they will be loading passengers from the rear to avoid contact with the drivers and will nearly lose $165,000 in revenue per week.

ADA customers who need to use a ramp to board, will still be able to do so at the front door.

This will stay in place until the state or federal order is lifted according to transportation officials.

COTA Suspends Fares; Passenger Will Load From Rear Doors was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 100.3: