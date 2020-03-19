CLOSE
Ohio man battling COVID-19 says he didn’t want to die on Facebook

A Black, middle-aged Warren, Ohio man who is recovering from the coronavirus, says he wanted to first make sure he wasn’t going to die before he posted a video to Facebook letting people know what it’s been like contracting the virus.

“I had to wait and make sure I wasn’t going to die. So I couldn’t be on Facebook and die on Facebook,” Kevin Harris, 55, and a father of four said in the video. Harris spoke to people from his Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital bed about his life since testing positive for the coronavirus.

Harris said he had not recently traveled outside of the country. He said he saw “nobody for two weeks” before he got sick. He said he went to the doctors when he began feeling ill and was diagnosed as having the flu.

“When I started feeling sick, I went to the doctor’s near my home and they said I had the flu,” Harris explained to KFOR. He said he was struggling with a fever, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

But when his symptoms got worse instead of better, a friend drove him to the hospital. He’s now glad he went.

“This is not your typical flu,” Harris told KFOR. “It’s bad.”

In the video, Harris tells viewers that he had gotten down to 212 pounds on the elliptical but has since dropped to 202 pounds since fighting the coronavirus.

He can be heard coughing and then says, “yeah, that’s the cough.”…

Ohio man battling COVID-19 says he didn't want to die on Facebook

