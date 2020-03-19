CLOSE
First and second COVID-19 cases confirmed in Hamilton County

Hamilton County confirms the first and second COVID-19 case Thursday.

Hamilton County Health Commissioner, Greg Kesterman announced a woman in her 20’s was the first Hamilton County coronavirus case, this morning.

This afternoon it was announced that a man in his 60s is currently in the hospital with a confirmed case. There are no more details on his condition at this time.

The young woman is from New York and visiting family in Hamilton County.

According to Local 12, she was tested at the UC West Chester Hospital. She is no risk to the county.

The family quarantined her and themselves as soon as she started experiencing symptoms.

The woman has mostly recovered from the virus and not in the hospital.

She was likely infected in New York.

