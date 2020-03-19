CORONAVIRUS: Confirmed Cases in Ohio Now Up to 119

The amount of cases involving the coronavirus disease in Ohio has now gone up from 88 on Mar. 18 to 119 on Mar. 19.

33 of those cases are hospitalized with the virus.

For a county-by-county breakdown as to how many have been confirmed, here is WEWS News 5 Cleveland with more information:

Number of counties with cases: Ashland (1), Belmont (2), Butler (8), Clark (1), Coshocton (2), Darke (1), Delaware (2), Franklin (10), Geauga (1), Hamilton (1), Huron (1), Lake (2), Lorain (6), Lucas (1), Mahoning (5), Medina (5), Miami (1), Montgomery (1), Richland (1), Stark (5), Summit (6), Trumbull (2), Tuscarawas (1)

Cuyahoga County continues to have the highest amount of cases at 53 among those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

