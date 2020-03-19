CLOSE
NOW HIRING: Discount Drug Mart Looking For Help At All of Its Ohio Stores

With those out of work because of the coronavirus concerns and cases, one Ohio company has announced it is looking to fill a lot of vacant positions.

Discount Drug Mart has a total of 250 job that are open right now at all 76 of its stores.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Those interested in applying should stop at the nearest location and ask to speak to manager. You can find more information about working there on the company’s careers page.

The positions at Drug Mart are temporary.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

NOW HIRING: Discount Drug Mart Looking For Help At All of Its Ohio Stores  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
Close