Ice Cube Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ To See Donald Trump In Handcuffs’

In a recent interview, Ice Cube shared his thoughts on Kobe Bryant, the BIG 3 and the NBA taking his idea and not giving him credit, as well as his new film projects. 

The veteran hip-hop star also made it very clear that he “can’t wait to see” President Donald Trump in handcuffs.”

The “Friday” actor was also asked about his music career, specifically the 2018 dis track “Arrest the President,” in which he called for Trump to be arrested.  “I said: Arrest the [President],” he explained, “They still haven’t gotten to arrest the President. That’s what I want to do.”

Cube went on to say “I can’t wait to see that, like that [Harvey] Weinstein in those handcuffs, man. That’s a beautiful day.”

Ice Cube Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ To See Donald Trump In Handcuffs’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Photos
