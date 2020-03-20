CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

California Governor Issues Statewide Order to Stay Home Indefinitely

Governor of California Gavin Newsom at the opening game of the NBA season between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

California’s Governor is the 1st to make an unprecedented order. Mayor Gavin Newsom issued an order yesterday (March 19th) for state residents to stay at home indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first such statewide order.

Reception in Honor of French President Francois Hollande

Source: Drew Altizer/WENN.com / WENN

According to PulseofRadio,  Newsom said his state’s 40 million people should only go outside their homes for essential jobs, to buy food and other necessities, and for exercise, saying it’s “necessary” because the crisis threatens to overwhelm the state’s medical system. His announcement came after the release of letter from Newsom to President Trump in which he said the virus could infect more than half of the state’s population in the next eight weeks. The order also came after counties and communities the cover about half of the state’s residents have already issued similar orders.

 

California Governor Issues Statewide Order to Stay Home Indefinitely  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close