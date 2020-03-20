Tori Spelling Sprinkled In Casual Racism By Nicknaming Her Daughter “McQuisha” While Playing Dress Up

Tori Spelling doesn’t seem to understand how the internet works and is clearly spending her coronavirus quarantine time pursuing foolery.

The mother of five, actress, and daughter of famed producer Aaron Spelling posted a truly offensive and racist photo on her Instagram account which stemmed from a game of dress-up with her eight-year-old daughter Hattie. Spelling is married to actor Dean McDermott, who has a 22-year-old son from a previous marriage.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Days kept inside we have to get creative…Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails,” Spelling wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story.

In the photo, Hattie can be seen with a green bandana over her head, complete with Cheetos tied to her fingertips.

Now the attempt to break down what these details mean would require us to think like a racist. So for all intents and purposes, we’re going to guess that adorning her locs with a green bandana means she has green hair or a green wig and the Cheetos equal acrylic nails.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

And the idea that many white women and non-black person’s of color continuously co-opt these same forms of expression, makes the audacity in the post terribly startling.

If one thing is sure, the coronavirus has emboldened several instances of racial profiling, more-so directed at members of the Asian community and xenophobic fears stemming from ignorance and lack of education. However, this worldwide pandemic will also spur up repeated instances of racism as people continue to choose bigotry at a time when humanity is sorely needed.

Spelling has not yet commented on the matter, but we can undoubtedly expect a perfectly crafted message soon.

Either way, while it’s tragic that it had to be said, don’t use the coronavirus to continue the infection of racism! And when you post things to the internet, people can actually see them! Groundbreaking, we know.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Tori Spelling Sprinkled In Casual Racism By Nicknaming Her Daughter “McQuisha” While Playing Dress Up was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3: