CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Frisch’s now selling milk, toilet paper and more

Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants are expanding their menu to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can now get milk, sugar, toilet paper (YES, we’re serious), and a lot more.

“Frisch’s Big Boy is here for you in these challenging times,” Frisch’s Big Boy President & CEO Jason Vaughn said.

These items will be available to buy online, through the drive-thru, carryout, and delivery:

  • Half gallons of milk and chocolate milk
  • Bread (white, rye, whole wheat, 12 grain, buns)
  • 12-count dinner rolls
  • Softshell tortillas
  • Five-pound bags of sugar
  • Single-serve cereals (Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs)
  • Produce (celery stalks, tomatoes, broccoli, red onions)
  • 20-ounce Frisch’s Big Boy ketchup
  • 20-ounce French’s Classic yellow mustard
  • Four-pound containers of Frisch’s Big Boy tuna salad
  • Two-liter bottles of select Coca-Cola products
  • 20-ounce bottles of Dasani Purified Water and Coca-Cola products
  • Single rolls of bathroom tissue, limit four per order

Big Boy says items will vary by location and these offers will only be available for a limited time.

(Source)

Frisch’s now selling milk, toilet paper and more  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close