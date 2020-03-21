CLOSE
Cedar Point & Kings Island Delay Opening Due To Coronavirus

Park officials rather be safe than sorry.

Kings Island Soak City

Source: Kings Island Soak City / Kings Island Soak City

Welp looks like we gonna have to wait a little longer to ride the rides at Cedar Point and Kings Island. On Friday it was announced the opening of their 2020 season will be delayed due to concerns of the coronavirus.

Both parks are looking to open sometime near mid-May or sooner if allowed.

Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman official statement:

At Cedar Fair, the safety and well-being of our Guests and Associates are always our top priorities.

As we continue to follow regional and national health directives related to COVID-19, we want to provide the latest update regarding our park schedule. Currently, our Castaway Bay Resort hotel is temporarily closed. It is our hope to reopen that property mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible. Likewise, we plan to open Cedar Point, all Cedar Point Resorts properties and the Cedar Point Marinas mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible. We believe this decision is in the best interest of our associates, our guests, and our communities.

We will work with Guests who have an existing reservation or prepaid specific day ticket during the time period of our park closure. For prepaid ticket inquiries, please submit your request at: www.cedarpoint.com/contact-us. For hotel re-bookings, please contact us at cpresorts@cedarpoint.com.

For 2020 Season Passholders, we will be adding days to the park’s operating calendar to accommodate for the days the park is temporarily closed (against original 2020 operating calendar). Additionally, 2020 Season Passholders will enjoy added-value benefits to be announced at time of park opening.

We appreciate the support and cooperation of our Guests and Associates during this ever-evolving situation. Your loyalty to Cedar Point is invaluable. We look forward to seeing you soon.

Source: 10TV

Cedar Point & Kings Island Delay Opening Due To Coronavirus  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
