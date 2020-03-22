CLOSE
Deitrick Haddon: Truth Is My Energy (T.I.M.E.)

Deitrick Haddon TIME

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

The new album from Deitrick Haddon dropped on March 13 and is making the right kind of noise in gospel circles. This new album from the radical praise leader features his hit song ‘Open Door Season’. If you follow him online you may have seen the journey of him releasing his album. He even released a new version of his hit song, “He’s Able” entitled, “The Lost Verse”. Be sure to catch Deitrick Haddon in full rotation on Joy 107.1 and be sure to download and purchase his new album. I think it is safe to say that we all can use some more truth for our energy.

Deitrick Haddon: Truth Is My Energy (T.I.M.E.)  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

