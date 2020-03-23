CLOSE
Azriel Clary Apologizes To Family, Shares Message Of Hope On Instagram

Azriel Clary is living life on her own terms since breaking free from the clutches of R. Kelly.

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

Azriel Clary managed to escape the clutches of R. Kelly and has been sharing her story with fans and supporters as she continues to pick up the pieces of her life. In a new Instagram post, the singer shared words of hope with her followers and also apologized to her family for taking Kelly’s side for as long as she did.

In an Instagram post, Clary, 22, showed off some snaps of her lounging at home reading books, pulling out a stack of board games, and playing with her dog. In what appears to be a message related to being indoors due to the coronavirus situation, Clary was candid in mentioning her past relationship with Kelly and the abuse she allegedly suffered.

From Clary’s Instagram:

it’s so easy for all of us to get so consumed in work, life, and just keeping up with society. glad to have this time to focus on self love, and healing with my family.  Family is everything, and more than anything I’m thankful my family and the world prayed for me and welcomed me with loving arms. I am now mature enough to put my pride to the side and apologize for all the humiliation and embarrassment I’ve put my family through..please do not degrade victims.. people will kill for love if told to do so.. I’m just thankful my prior relationship never led to that extent.

Clary, who came under the influence of Kelly while pursuing a music career, is back on that path after the Chicago star’s epic fall from grace and subsequent jailing.

Azriel Clary Apologizes To Family, Shares Message Of Hope On Instagram  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
Close