CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Tekashi 6ix9ine Wants Out Of Jail Early Because Of Coronavirus

Social distancing not enough?

Tekashi 6ix9ine live in Copenhagen.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

The Coronavirus doesn’t care if you didn’t snitch or if you dropped dime on everybody. Infamous rapper Tekashi 6ix9nine is desperate to get out of jail early over fears of catching COVID-19.

TMZ reports that the “Gummo” rapper’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, wrote a letter to the judge pleading for the rapper’s early release. Snitch Nine’s attorney claims that Tekashi suffers from asthma, which will make him more susceptible to complications if he were to contract COVID-19. Also, Lazzaro revealed that his client was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis in late 2019 and was even hospitalized in order to be treated.  

Lazzaro also claims Tekashi was recently suffering from shortness of breath. However, prison officials refused to let him see a doctor, allegedly.

Tekashi is due to be released from prison in early August, after initially looking at up to 47 years in prison. However, the Brooklyn rapper took a plea deal and starting singing. While sending numerous associates to the slammer, he was sentenced to a mere 2 years, including time served, for all the criminality he witnessed seeing and relayed in court.

The former member of the Nine Trey Bloods has no doubt been spooked by the Coronavirus diagnosis of convicted rapist and former movie executive Harvey Weinstein. After spending some time in Rikers, yesterday (March 22) it was revealed Weinstein tested positive.

Whenever he does get out, the singing rapper will be dealing with numerous lawsuits seeking millions of dollars he probably doesn’t have.

Don’t bank on the judge being moved by Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer’s letter, though. Wash your hands often, son.

 

Tekashi 6ix9ine Wants Out Of Jail Early Because Of Coronavirus  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close