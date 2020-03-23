CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WYD?!: Casanova Gives Suspect Explanation As To Why He Was Outside During Coronavirus Outbreak

No... we shouldnt be outside.

Casanova Explains Why He Was Outside During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The coronavirus is not a joke or, as the president once claimed, a “hoax.” But trying telling that Brooklyn rapper, Casanova. He caught serious flack over the weekend for being outside to film a music video ignoring calls to stay inside.

The “Don’t Run” rapper had to explain himself after a video showed him in a video failing to practice social distancing surrounded by a bunch of BK natives on Sunday (Mar.22) joking “we all test positive for corona.” To make matters worse, he even had his mother outside with him while claiming, “we don’t care about no corona.”

Twitter was not feeling Casanova’s boldness to ignore the calls to stay inside their homes from Governor Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, in order to film a music video during a pandemic. He even put more people in danger when the police came and shut the music video shoot down.

Following the onslaught of well-deserved outrage that was thrown his way, Casanova felt the need to explain himself from the comfort of his lovely South Hamptons home in an IG video claiming:

“About four thousand to cut this grass,” Casanova said while standing on his deck. “As long as this grass needs cutting, as long as I got to pay child supports, as long as I got to pay lawyer fees, I’m the f*ck outside. I’m not violating corona. … I’m working. I’m busy.”

Sir… really?

One person correctly responded in the comments:

“But you’re endangering people like older people, people with weak immune systems.. you maybe are healthy enough that if you catch it, you’ll be able to beat it… but what about while you’re outside working and you come in contact with someone who LOOKS perfectly healthy but has a weaker immune system than you and you’re unknowingly caring the virus and give it to them?! Doesn’t that seem selfish? Do you really think these rich ass white Americans silk risk their own dollar if this wasn’t really an pandemic?! 🤦🏾‍♀️ Come on sir.”

We gotta do better if we want to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and get back to our regular lives. Filming a music video during a pandemic is not helping matters, at all.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

WYD?!: Casanova Gives Suspect Explanation As To Why He Was Outside During Coronavirus Outbreak  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close