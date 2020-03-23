Coronavirus Cheek Clapping: Magic City Will Soon Roll Out Virtual Strip Club Experience

Of the many businesses affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus and rise in COVID-19 diagnoses, strip clubs are among the hardest hit considering the close nature of the business. A legendary Atlanta establishment is hoping to keep the cash flow coming for their dancers by way of building a virtual strip club experience.

Magic City, a long-running adult entertainment establishment in the Georgia metropolis, is currently working on Magic City Live according to a report from local outlet The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Under the new venture, fans can pay $20 monthly to have access to live dances and archived video shows according to Magic City’s branding director, Daryl Mapp. The aim is to have Magic City Live operable by this week and the site’s currently under construction.

Much like other webcam sites already in existence, Magic City Live subscribers will have the opportunity to offer cash tips to dancers and have so-called interactive lap dances. In essence, the website promises all of the benefits of Magic City with none of the contact. Users will also be able to chat with the dancers as well.

While Magic City Live is no doubt inspired by the coronavirus situation, this could also become a potential business model for all strip clubs going forward. And if one thing is true about Atlanta strip clubs is that folks come for the dancing talent and the food. Magic City says its kitchen is still open but of course, you have to take your food to go.

Tap in at Magic City Live. Keep checking in.

Written By: Lance Strong Posted March 23, 2020

