Essential businesses that will be open during the shelter-in-place

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine put a stay-at-home order on the entire state due to the continuous spread of COVID-19.

The stay-at-home or shelter-in-place will take effect Monday night at 11:59 pm, until April 6th. This will be enforced by law enforcement.

Essential businesses are allowed to remain open during this order.

Essential businesses include the following:

Health Care/ Public Health – hospitals, dentists, pharmacies, etc.

Food and Agriculture – groceries stores, restaurants (carry-out and delivery only)

Energy- electric companies, petroleum companies, and gas stations

Water and Waste – companies that work to maintain drinking water

Transportation and logistics – truck drivers, postal and shipping

Public works – plumbers, electricians, exterminators, sanitation workers, tech support/customer service and broadcast

