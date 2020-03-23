CORONAVIRUS: How You Dry Your Hands Off Matters Too

We all know how important washing our hands is. But DRYING them is important too. So if you still have to be out in public and need to use a bathroom here are some tips to do it properly and effectively.

According to BusinessInsider, When your hands are wet or even damp, they pick up more germs than when they’re totally dry. So if you touch something like a doorknob with damp hands, you’re more likely to get sick.

Studies have found that drying off with a towel also REMOVES more germs than just washing alone does. Washing does the heavy lifting. But the friction from the towel helps too, as long as it’s clean.

The one thing you don’t want to do in public bathrooms is use the hand dryers. They tend to kick up a lot of germs into the air, or blow them back onto your hands. That’s why experts say to use paper towels in public bathrooms if they’re available, and carry a few tissues in your pocket in case they’re not.

You can avoid touching the door handle directly by using a paper towel to open it. Just prop it open with your foot, so you can throw the towel away.

For more information on washing and drying properly, click here.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 27 mins ago

