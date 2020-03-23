CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

CORONAVIRUS: How You Dry Your Hands Off Matters Too

Coronavirus General View - Tuesday 3 March 2020 - Institute Civil Engineers, London

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

We all know how important washing our hands is.  But DRYING them is important too. So if you still have to be out in public and need to use a bathroom here are some tips to do it properly and effectively.

Wash Your Hands Meme Generator

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

According to BusinessInsider, When your hands are wet or even damp, they pick up more germs than when they’re totally dry.  So if you touch something like a doorknob with damp hands, you’re more likely to get sick.

Studies have found that drying off with a towel also REMOVES more germs than just washing alone does.  Washing does the heavy lifting.  But the friction from the towel helps too, as long as it’s clean.

Hands in Praise

Source: Praising/Thinkstock / Thinktsock

 

The one thing you don’t want to do in public bathrooms is use the hand dryers.  They tend to kick up a lot of germs into the air, or blow them back onto your hands. That’s why experts say to use paper towels in public bathrooms if they’re available, and carry a few tissues in your pocket in case they’re not.

You can avoid touching the door handle directly by using a paper towel to open it.  Just prop it open with your foot, so you can throw the towel away.

For more information on washing and drying properly, click here.

CORONAVIRUS: How You Dry Your Hands Off Matters Too  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close