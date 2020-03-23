CLOSE
John Walton and Local Broadcasters Helping to Feed the City Amid COVID-19

Fourteen local broadcasters have launched their initiative, Voices of D.C. Sports: Helping to Feed the City, which is geared towards aiding the needy in the DC area, Monumental Sports Entertainment announced Monday. The participating broadcasters are the voices of your favorite hometown teams: Nationals, Redskins, Capitals, and Wizards.

John Walton, who is a play-by-play announcer for the Capitals, joined The Brian Mitchell Show w/ Scott Linn on The Team 980/95.9FM to discuss how the initiative came to fruition.

“There are a lot of friendships that have been created in the D.C. broadcasting community,” said Walton. “This is our home. This is where we live, and none of us have ever dealt with anything like this before, none of us have seen anything like this before and there’s a lot of people, there are some folks that really need our help right now too where you might not have a paycheck coming in and you may have a family to take care of and you may not know how to do that. And we’re in a unique position to be able to help.”

Walton explained that he and the other broadcasters use the personalized video shoutout platform Cameo, to bring in donations. Fans, for a minimum $25 donation, select a broadcaster of their choosing to record a personalized video message. Walton, who had not known much about Cameo before beginning this initiative, loves the idea of it.

“This is fantastic, fun, it’s interactive,” Walton expressed. “We miss the fans as much as they miss us, and for those in our city, we’re happy to do it.”

Walton says all of the proceeds will benefit the Capital Area Food Bank, DC Central Kitchen, and Martha’s Table. Fans can make a donation to the charities by texting DCSPORTS to 44321.

