GE Aviation to cut 10% of workforce

GE Aviation announced Monday, it will cut 10% of its workforce due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fox 19 quoted the memo CEO of General Electric, Larry Culp, sent to employees:

“The aviation industry is feeling the impact of this global pandemic most acutely. The rapid contraction of air travel has resulted in a significant reduction in demand as commercial airlines suspend routes and ground large percentages of their fleets. As a result, GE Aviation is announcing several steps that, while painful, preserve our ability to adapt as the environment continues to evolve.”

According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, the company is also experiencing furlough throughout half the maintenance, repair and overhaul for the past 90 days on top of a hiring freeze.

This cut along with other effects from the company is in an effort to save the aviation industry.

GE has 7,500 employers in the region. 10,00 if you include Dayton.

