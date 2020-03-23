CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Gwyneth Paltrow & Jhené Aiko Talk Coping During Social Distancing

“Our time here together is not guaranteed and we really need to learn live in the moment and love each other more.”-Jhené Aiko

Gwyneth Paltrow x Jhené Aiko

Source: Goop / Def Jam

Gwyneth Paltrow and her curated lifestyle website/podcast “Goop” is known for providing quality products for those with elegant taste, but her latest episode with special guest Jhené Aiko takes a different approach to healthy living.

At a time when everyone is practicing social distancing to avoid spreading the contagious virus, COVID-19, Paltrow and Aiko get real with fans about how the pandemic is effecting them mentally while sharing tips with how anyone dealing with stress and mental setbacks can try to overcome it—if even for one day.

“We don’t deal with grief enough,” Jhené Aiko said during the interview. “It’s kinda inevitable, so we have to embrace it and know that our time here together is not guaranteed and we really need to learn live in the moment and love each other more.”

Aiko, who overcame her own personal trauma, revealed how using sound healing—specifically, singing bowls—have aided in her grieving process; before noting how we can find different ways to make space for our emotions and move through trauma.

”Meditation has always been a part of my life since I was little, so it’s always been a part of my life,” Aiko continued. “I love being around water, because of where I grew up but I am also a sun goddess. I love being outside in the sun, although my dermatologist hates it. (Laughs) But when I’m in the sun, it make me so happy because outside of getting vitamin D, I feel like vital information and ideas are being downloaded when I’m under the rays. Honestly, that’s how I came up with a few concepts for my album.”

In addition to sharing her mental heath tips, the “P*ssy Fairy” songstress also shared a new song from her new album, Chilombo, and shared why this is her most persona project to date.

“I’ve always been a little wild,” Aiko said. “So when I was creating the album, I wanted to make sure that I was unapologetic and unafraid to express all parts of myself—confidence, grace, a peacefulness, and a wildness, too.”

Listen to the full interview below.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Jhené Aiko Talk Coping During Social Distancing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close