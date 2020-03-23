Our hospitals and healthcare workers have been overwhelmed by the fast spread of the coronavirus. The people on the front lines are being forced to use supplies sparingly and in worse-case scenarios, reuse protective gear as the virus continues to spread rampantly. Workers are desperately seeking masks that will allow them to treat patients and stay healthy themselves. Protecting our health force is a priority in flattening the curve of Covid-19. Everyone from alcohol distilleries to luxury designers are offering to do their part and provide our workers with supplies.

Michael Costello is the latest celebrity designer to lend his services to the cause. The Faby Awards designer of the year is sewing up non-surgical grade masks.

Costello joins fellow Project Runway winner Christian Siriano, who announced his prototypes for his batch of masks.

Prototypes are happening more updates by next week. pic.twitter.com/xBPqFtiX0E — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

Siriano reached out to the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo via Twitter, who responded with his appeciation and a call for others to help.

We're in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much. Who's next? Let's do this together, NY! https://t.co/4B43SKguVO — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

Other designers have stepped up in Siriano’s footsteps.

Hi Governor Cuomo, we are ready and willing to help make hospital gowns and masks starting immediately. Let us know who we should reach out to from your team! — rag & bone (@rag_bone) March 21, 2020

RELATED STORIES:

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: LVMH Producing Hand Sanitizer In Its Factories To Fight Coronavirus

How The Coronavirus Is Affecting Makeup Artists

Luxury Designers Volunteer To Make Face Masks For Healthcare Workers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 100.3: