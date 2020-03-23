CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio Unemployment Website Down After Record Number Of Claims Filed!

The Ohio unemployment website has been hit with thousands of new claims filed as a result of the viral pandemic the world is dealing with. They’ve received such high volume of new cases that the website crashed!

Currently, if you attempt to access the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services unemployment site, you’ll find the message:

“We are experiencing slow processing times due to high claims activity. If you receive a confirmation number when you file your claim, your application will be processed as soon as possible. If you’ve already filed an application, no need to add the mass-layoff number. Thank you for your patience.”

Throughout the state and country there has been mass closures and layoffs in efforts to slow down this potentially deadly coronavirus. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said there has been a “historic” surge in jobless claims filed.

Just last week, 139,468 initial unemployment claims were filed between Sunday and Thursday. That number is expected to continue to grow and could surpass the total number of claims filed in one month during the recession of 1981.

Source: NBC4i

Ohio Unemployment Website Down After Record Number Of Claims Filed!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close