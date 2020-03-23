CLOSE
Coronavirus
Chrissy Teigen Takes a Jab at President Trump, who Whined About getting Tested for COVID-19

'Turn Me Loose' Opening Night

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Chrissy Teigen gave a very graphic description of giving birth to her daughter Luna. Shortly after President Donald Trump gave his description of what it feels like slo be tested for COVID-19, some people did not feel sorry for him.

President Donald Trump describe the testing as “nothing pleasant about it.”

Actress Sarah Thyre started it by saying “multiple hands shoved up my vagina to try to pull out a single damn baby,” while 45 was “bitching about a swab up your f–king nose that could save millions of lives F——-CK YOUUUUU.”

The wife of John Legend reshared Thyre’s tweet and wrote, “my vagina was ripped to my asshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vagasshole. f–k your swab pain.”

According to Love B Scott, The coronavirus (COVID-19) has more than 354,670 confirmed cases and killed more than 15,400 as of March 23.

Chrissy Teigen Takes a Jab at President Trump, who Whined About getting Tested for COVID-19  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
