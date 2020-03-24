CLOSE
Every day we are all tuned in and watching closely as we ride out this pandemic. The coronavirus has literally taken the globe by storm, infecting more than 39,000 people in the United States alone. People are being forced to stay home, businesses are closed, leaving many Americans at high risk. Many people are scrambling to figure out how they will get by.

Some companies are hearing these cries and are stepping up to try to help people financially to get through. CVS Health is planning to hire approximately 50,000 workers, including positions for people furloughed from other companies because of the viral pandemic.

CVS plans to get things moving pretty quickly, understanding many need help immediately. They’re hiring for temporary, part-time, and full-time positions for roles such as store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center workers, and customer service representatives. They also intend to work directly with major clients, like Hilton and Marriott, to employ their furloughed workers.

CVS is hoping a nice benefit package will encourage more people to apply. They’re offering an additional 24 hours of paid sick leave to 14 additional days of sick leave for employees who test positive for the virus. CVS is also gifting employees with bonuses of up to $500!

Source: Baller Alert 

CVS Is Hiring 50,000 Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
