2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Olympians will have to wait longer to showcase their talents and go for the gold.

I was afraid this would be the case when I saw that South Korea and Japan were reporting high cases of the COVID-19 weeks ago. Today it was made official by the International Olympic Committee that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed.

According to USA Today, committee member Dick Pound the games will not start on July 24 and maybe pushed back until 2021.

This marks the first time in history that the summer games have been suspended. Three times they were canceled back in 1916 for World War I, then again in 1940 and 1944 for World War II.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source: NBC4i, USA Today

