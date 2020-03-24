CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Olympians will have to wait longer to showcase their talents and go for the gold.

Olympics Day 15 - Basketball

Source: Jesse D. Garrabrant / Getty

I was afraid this would be the case when I saw that South Korea and Japan were reporting high cases of the COVID-19 weeks ago. Today it was made official by the International Olympic Committee that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed.

According to USA Today, committee member Dick Pound the games will not start on July 24 and maybe pushed back until 2021.

This marks the first time in history that the summer games have been suspended. Three times they were canceled back in 1916 for World War I, then again in 1940 and 1944 for World War II.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20: Black Girls Sprinkle Magic All Over The 2016 Rio Olympics & More

21 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20: Black Girls Sprinkle Magic All Over The 2016 Rio Olympics & More

Continue reading Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20: Black Girls Sprinkle Magic All Over The 2016 Rio Olympics & More

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/14 – 8/20: Black Girls Sprinkle Magic All Over The 2016 Rio Olympics & More

Check out what your faves were up to this week!

Source: NBC4i, USA Today

2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due To Coronavirus  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close