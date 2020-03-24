CLOSE
Loni Love Says She ‘Forgets’ Boyfriend James Welsh Is White During Sex

Loni Love isn’t shy when it comes to her relationship with her boyfriend James Welsh. She’s shared plenty of stories on the show The Real varying from giving him a non-disclosure agreement and as to why she dates outside of her race.

On Angela Yee’s podcast, Lip Service Loni Love again confessed a great detail about the first time she had sex with Welsh. She began to tell Yee she forgot that he was a white man during their encounter.

From time to time explains when they’re out, she forgets that she’s in an interracial relationship.

“We’re out sometimes, say we get separated, Alex my assistant, he knows,” she continued. “James will wave and smile and I’m like ‘Who is that white man? Oh, that’s James!”

The couple made it official back in November 2018.

[caption id="attachment_3020770" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jesse Grant / Getty[/caption] Loni Love is following in the footsteps of her Real co-host Tamera and dipped into the White chocolate fountain to find love. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] The funny woman is currently in the Bahamas living it up with her boo James Welch, but before you jump to conclusions, the couple are not eloping (per Loni’s IG caption). Photos of Loni and James date back to November when the couple were in Vegas. Keep scrolling for more pics of Loni and her man.

 

Loni Love Says She ‘Forgets’ Boyfriend James Welsh Is White During Sex  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close