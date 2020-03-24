CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Tournament of Champions: Rock T’s Breakfast Cereals Munch Maddness [VOTE HERE]

Rock T's Munch Maddness

Source: Rock T

You can tell a lot about a person by what cereal they eat! What’s your favorite cereal say about you?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Basketball is cancelled but we’re still having fun with these brackets. Join Rock T’s breakfast-themed Munch Maddness and bet on the cereal you like. Here’s how to play: After entering your email address here, you’ll be taken to a poll where you can choose you top 5 favorite cereals. Afterwards, stay tuned to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show daily and follow @RockTHolla for updates on where your picks rank!

CAST YOUR VOTE AT MUNCHMADDNESS.COM!

How to listen to the #RSMS: 

Download the Rickey Smiley Morning Show App

Listen Live Online

19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS]

19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS]

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tournament of Champions: Rock T’s Breakfast Cereals Munch Maddness [VOTE HERE]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close