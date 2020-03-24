CLOSE
Dionne Warwick Reveals If She Believed in the Psychic Friends Network

Dionne Warwick is known as an entertainer but she also made herself famous by the official spokeswoman for ‘The Psychic Friends Network’ back in the day. Recently, Warwick was asked did she actually believe in the ability of psychics within the network and why she decided to promote it. Check out her answer below.

According to The Guardian, Warwick started hosting infomercials for the network which developed into a day time talk show. She even temporarily added an “e” on the end of her surname in the early 1970s after her astrologer told her it would boost her success. Warwick says about the gig, “That’s exactly what it was. It was during a period of time when I was not recording. You know, it kept the lights on in my house and food on my table. It was an earning power. I earned money that I normally would have earned if I was on the road. It’s very simple.”

Stevie Wonder with Quincy Jones & Dionne Warwick at the Grammy Awards 2/86

Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

Did she actually believe in the Psychics? When asked this question, Warwick replied, “No more than anybody else is,” she says. “You ask anybody in the world: ‘What’s your sign?’ and they’ll say it.”

Warwick also spoke on the reason her marriage to William David Elliott in the late 60s and 70s didn’t work out. She explained, “I was the major earning power in the family and that is very difficult for the male ego. It just got too much to bear for my husband, and we decided that it would be best for us to part ways.” When asked what she thought about the Whitney Houston hologram, she said, “I think it’s a waste of time. And Whitney’s legacy, her music, speaks for itself.”

