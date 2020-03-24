CLOSE
Columbus Blue Jackets Holding Online Auctions to Help Coronavirus Relief Efforts

The hockey season might be done but that won’t stop our Blue Jackets from stepping up and helping out the community. In the next three weeks, the Columbus Blue Jackets will hold online auctions that will include autographed team merchandise and memorabilia. These online auctions held by the Columbus Blue Jackets will be donated to LSS Choices, Columbus Recreation and Parks, and Children’s Hunger Alliance. Each of the organizations has a huge imprint in the community and during the time of this pandemic due to how much of the community they touch these organizations need all of the help they can get so big shout out to the Columbus Blue Jackets for stepping up and helping these organizations help the community. Full Story Click Here  

 

 

