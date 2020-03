According to researchers horse milk can help fight cancer. The horse’s milk is reportedly higher in a protean that is easily absorbed by humans compared to cow’s milk. These proteins are believed to help control blood pressure, and fight cancer because they have anti-inflammatory effects. They also stimulate the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut.

