Jonathan McReynolds Sings Usher; Talks Hosting ‘Sunday Best’, And New Single

Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds appeared on Terrell’s YouTube channel and talks about , just about everything.

McReynolds said that he has been playing music all his life. He says like most “church boys,” he started playing  drums at church. It wasn’t until high school that he started singing. He explains that when he realized that “all of the girls liked it,” he kept singing. He has been nominated for three Grammys and says that’s simply because “God is good.”

Terrell plays a word game, in which he gives McReyolds a single word and he has to sing one of his songs with the word in it. It gets interesting and you may be shocked at how great he sounds unedited!

Watch the full interview above.

Jonathan McReynolds Sings Usher; Talks Hosting ‘Sunday Best’, And New Single  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

