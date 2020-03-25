Coronavirus Patients Showing New Symptoms, Ohio Health Director Reports

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton reports patients who contract COVID-19 are exhibiting new symptoms previously not associated with the coronavirus. The new findings include patients without fevers with symptoms including gastrointestinal upset, more fatigue, in addition to the previously reported flu-like symptoms like dry coughs, difficulty breathing, fever, and tiredness.

This news comes days after many celebrity cases on the national forefront appearing to be more mild, but no less dangerous, than initially reported.

