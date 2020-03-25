CLOSE
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19

The Prince's Trust And TK Maxx & Homesense Awards 2020

Source: WPA Pool / Getty

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales is the latest name to test positive with CoronaVirus COVID-19. A spokesperson said that Prince of Wales and future King of Britan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has “been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health.” Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tested negative.

Prince Charles is currently self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland. He is 71 years old. He is currently the biggest worldwide figure known to have tested positive with CoronaVirus COVID-19.

The Coronavirus has been spreading worldwide. Hitting thousands of people around the world with a countless amount of deaths. According to the Coronavirus Map via Google, the virus has hit China the hardest of them all. The Coronavirus Map has listed the number of cases, cases per 1 Million people, recorded recoveries & deaths. Some places in the world have been hit worse than the other. As an example, China has been at the top of the charts since the virus has spread and places like Syria & Uganda have only a few cases currently and no deaths. Listen for live updates     Related: Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases BREAKING: Philadelphia ShopRite Employee Tested Positive For COVID-19

Photos
