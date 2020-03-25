CLOSE
Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Are Expecting Second Baby Together

Congrats are in order for Kevin and Eniko Hart on expecting baby number two.

Eniko shared with Instagram a baby bump photo and though the world is in chaos she says they are counting their blessings.

“In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!” she continued. “Soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing.” 

Kevin Hart shared the same photo with the hashtags “#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh.”

The couple has been married since 2016 and has one son together, Kenzo Kash Hart.  Hart also has two children with his first wife, Torrei Hart: 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix.

Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Are Expecting Second Baby Together  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close