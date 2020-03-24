CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

CORONAVIRUS: Free Rent for Detroit Small Businesses!

Women's Empowerment Detroit

Source: Monica Morgan / Monica Morgan Speaks

Isn’t this amazing news? The biggest landlord in Detroit is giving small businesses a huge break during this pandemic. Free Rent!!!!

Dan Gilbert, a billionaire and owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, made the announcement yesterday through his company, Bedrock, that he will waive rent, expenses and parking fees for all of his small business tenants through April and May, and maybe in June as well.

“We worked really hard as a community to build up this retail ecosystem and we want to nurture that,” Bedrock CEO Matt Cullen told the Detroit Free Press. The grand gesture is meant to help those businesses weather the coronavirus crisis and meet payroll. It is one of the most generous pandemic assistance programs offered to date by a metro Detroit landlord.

This is so dope and we hope other landlords will follow suit if their budgets allow. Click here for more info.

 

CORONAVIRUS: Free Rent for Detroit Small Businesses!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close