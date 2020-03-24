Isn’t this amazing news? The biggest landlord in Detroit is giving small businesses a huge break during this pandemic. Free Rent!!!!

Dan Gilbert, a billionaire and owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, made the announcement yesterday through his company, Bedrock, that he will waive rent, expenses and parking fees for all of his small business tenants through April and May, and maybe in June as well.

“We worked really hard as a community to build up this retail ecosystem and we want to nurture that,” Bedrock CEO Matt Cullen told the Detroit Free Press. The grand gesture is meant to help those businesses weather the coronavirus crisis and meet payroll. It is one of the most generous pandemic assistance programs offered to date by a metro Detroit landlord.

This is so dope and we hope other landlords will follow suit if their budgets allow. Click here for more info.

CORONAVIRUS: Free Rent for Detroit Small Businesses! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 23 hours ago

