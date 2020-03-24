CLOSE
Coronavirus
Rapper Slim Thug Has Contracted the Coronavirus

Please understand people that this is not a joke and that even if you take every precaution out here you can still contract this deadly virus. Rapper Slim Thug out of Houston is one of the latest celebrities that have contracted this disease and even though he says he listened and practiced self-distancing and that he was staying inside the house and that he only went out to get exactly what he needed and no more he even wore the gloves and the mask and still contracted the virus. On his IG he asked for everyone to listen and to stay inside so that they can be safe Check out Video Here Full Story Click Here 

Rapper Slim Thug Has Contracted the Coronavirus  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

